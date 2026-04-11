Drones from the SBU “Alpha” Special Operations Center, together with the UAV Forces, hit the “Krymska” oil pipeline station, which supplies fuel to key military bases in the south of the Russian Federation.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the service.

This station is in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. The facility is part of the “Tikhoretsk — Novorossiysk-2” main oil pipeline system and belongs to the “Transneft” company.

The station provides transshipment and storage of fuel for Russian military needs, in particular for the “Krymska” tactical aviation base and the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in the city of Novorossiysk.

The strike caused a fire on the territory of the oil depot. SBU recorded a hit on the infrastructure that ensures the operation of the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also separately reported on the strikes on Russian ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Makedonivka and Donetsk in the region, as well as Osypenko in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck drone control points in the Konovalov district of the Zaporizhzhia region and Hola Prystan in Kherson region.

Ukrainian military personnel also attacked a group of Russians near the settlements of Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as near Stepnohirske, Pryazovske, and Rybne in Zaporizhzhia.

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