South Korean band BTS has embarked on its first world tour in four years

South Korean boy band BTS has embarked on its first world tour in four years after all members completed their mandatory military service.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
The tour began in Seoul and gathered over 40 000 fans, despite heavy rain. On stage, the band performed both old hits and new songs from the album Arirang. The new album immediately topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the single “Swim” became the first on the Billboard Hot 100. The video was directed by Ukrainian Tanu Muino.
All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — recently completed their military service. Suga was doing alternative service due to an injury.
The world tour will cover the US, Europe, Asia and Australia and will last until March 2027. It is planned to conclude with a concert in Manila. Analysts are already predicting that this tour could become one of the most profitable in the world.
- The South Korean band BTS was founded in 2013 and has seven members. Over the years, it has become popular all over the world and has received the status of a Korean “cultural ambassador”. BTS’s videos now have over a billion views. The band itself creates songs in collaboration with popular American and European artists such as Coldplay and Halsey.
- The band took a hiatus in 2022 as its members completed mandatory military service. They were demobilized in the summer of 2025.
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