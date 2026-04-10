South Korean boy band BTS has embarked on its first world tour in four years after all members completed their mandatory military service.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The tour began in Seoul and gathered over 40 000 fans, despite heavy rain. On stage, the band performed both old hits and new songs from the album Arirang. The new album immediately topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the single “Swim” became the first on the Billboard Hot 100. The video was directed by Ukrainian Tanu Muino.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — recently completed their military service. Suga was doing alternative service due to an injury.

The world tour will cover the US, Europe, Asia and Australia and will last until March 2027. It is planned to conclude with a concert in Manila. Analysts are already predicting that this tour could become one of the most profitable in the world.