Two members of the most famous K-pop band have returned from the army and promise a BTS reunion

Members of the most famous South Korean K-pop band BTS have returned from mandatory military service — Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V).

This is reported by Reuters.

They were greeted by dozens of fans outside the military base with applause. The performers got out of different cars and hugged each other, and RM immediately played the saxophone, while V stood next to him, smiling and holding bouquets of flowers.

"What we want most right now is to perform again. Weʼre working hard on a new album so we can get back on stage as soon as possible," RM said.

He added that during his 18 months of military service, there were "many difficult and painful moments," but it also became "a time of rebooting and restoring both my body and mind".

"To all the ARMYs who waited for us during our service, I want to say that I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait a little longer and we will come back with a really cool performance," V told fans and media.

Four BTS members will complete their service this week. Two returned last year, and the final member Min Yoongi (SUGA) who was doing his alternative service as a social worker, will complete it later this month.

According to the Korea Institute of Culture and Tourism, before mandatory military service, BTS generated over 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in economic impact annually. Thatʼs about 0.2% of South Koreaʼs total GDP.

The South Korean band BTS was founded in 2013 and consists of seven members. Over the years, it has become popular all over the world and has received the status of a Korean “cultural ambassador”. Currently, BTS’s videos are gaining a billion views each. The band itself creates songs in collaboration with popular American and European artists such as Coldplay and Halsey.

