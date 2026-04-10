News

Ukrainian troops strike Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

On the night of April 10, Ukrainian troops struck two Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the platforms at the Graifer and Korchagin fields, located in the northern Caspian Sea, almost a thousand kilometers from the front, were hit.

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