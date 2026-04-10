The Ministry of Defense has fixed the error that caused women to be “wanted” in “Army+”

The Ministry of Defense has resolved the issue of "wanted" status for women in the "Reserve+" application, which arose due to a technical error in one of the district TRCs.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

As it turned out, women were registered for military service by mistake. They found 32 such cases.

Everyoneʼs "wanted" status was lifted two weeks ago. No one imposed fines — there was no reason for this.

Women who were mistakenly included in the general military register will be removed by the end of April. The Ministry of Defense will also change the mechanism to prevent similar cases in the future.

The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with the Action to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

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