NABU detective Orest Mandziy became the new head of the State Customs Service

At a meeting on April 10, the government appointed Orest Mandziy as the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The corresponding submission based on the results of an open competition was submitted by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

Svyrydenko noted that the new head is expected to "continue the reform of the Customs Service, form a modern, transparent and effective customs system that works to ensure the financial stability of the state".

"We are counting on consistent work to implement these changes and further strengthen the institutional capacity of the customs service," the Prime Minister added.

Orest Mandziy has been the head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) since 2021. Prior to that, he worked in the regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lviv and Rivne regions and in the drug crime counteraction department of the National Police.

He also previously made it to the finals of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

Orest Mandziy during an interview for the position of head of customs

The last time the head of the customs service was appointed was in 2021, since then it has operated without a full-fledged head. In October 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the reset of the customs service.

Among other things, it provides for a transparent competition for the position of head of the State Customs Service and his political independence, as well as an independent audit of customs authorities and requirements for admission to the service.

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