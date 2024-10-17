President Zelensky signed the law on restarting customs

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs.

The law, among other things, provides for a transparent competition for the position of the head of the State Customs Service and his political independence. The draft law also proposed to introduce integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring and the possibility of interviewing customs officials with the use of a polygraph.

The law provides for an independent audit of customs authorities and requirements for admission to service. Within 18 months after the election of the new head, re-certification of all customs employees will take place, in particular on the issue of integrity. Failure to pass re-certification will mean the dismissal of such an employee. Customs officials should also be paid more.

This is an important structural beacon from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the USA, which will unlock $6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

On April 11, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading adopted draft law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs.

