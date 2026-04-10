The Russians launched 128 drones over Ukraine overnight. One of them hit a five-story building in the center of Konotop

On the night of April 10, the Russians launched 128 strike drones over Ukraine, almost 85 of them “Shaheds”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 113 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 14 strike UAVs were hit in six places, and debris fell in seven places. In particular, the Russians bombed the Odesa region almost all night — the energy and port infrastructure was damaged there. There were power outages. No people were injured.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and three were injured in Russian attacks. In the Kherson region, an 86-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone strike.

In the center of Konotop (Sumy region), a "Shahed" hit a five-story building, damaging apartments and cars, and damaging gas networks. No injuries were reported.

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