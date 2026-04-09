Another 1 000 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine

Another 1 000 bodies of the dead were returned to Ukraine from Russia on April 9. The Russians claim that they are Ukrainian military personnel.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

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Experts will conduct an examination of the bodies to identify them and hand them over to the families of the deceased for burial. During previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also handed over the bodies of Russian military personnel.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

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