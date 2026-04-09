Russia sends warship to escort shadow fleet tankers through English Channel

The Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich escorted two Russian shadow fleet ships through the English Channel on April 8, while the British warship RFA Tideforce followed them.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

In April, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave special forces the power to seize ships illegally transporting Russian oil. He said he would crack down even harder on the shadowy fleet if it passed through British waters. However, Britain has yet to seize a single Russian vessel.

The US first boarded a sanctioned Russian oil tanker in January, prompting Western nations to vow to seize more. The French navy has intercepted several tankers in the Mediterranean, but dozens of Russian vessels are believed to have passed through the English Channel since Starmerʼs threat.