Syrsky: Russians have expanded their drone forces to 101 000 people. They want to increase them to over 165 000 by the end of the year

The Russian army has increased the number of UAV systems troops to 101 000 soldiers. The Kremlin plans to increase this to 165 500 by the end of 2026.

This is evidenced by Ukrainian intelligence data, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

Ukraine is responding to the challenge and building up its air defense units. In March, Ukrainian soldiers attacked 26% more Russian pilot positions than in February.

Since December 2025, Ukrainian UAV units have destroyed more enemy personnel than Russia has mobilized during this time. In addition, in March, the total number of Russian losses destroyed by unmanned systems increased by 29% compared to February.

On average, the Ukrainian Air Force units carry out more than 11 000 combat missions per day. At the same time, in March, Ukrainian soldiers attacked more than 150 000 Russian targets (50% more than in February).

"I would like to separately highlight the increase in the effectiveness of our Middle Strike weapons. Almost 350 strikes to the operational depth (30-120 kilometers). 143 enemy logistics facilities and warehouses, 52 Russian army command posts, 20 enemy oil and energy facilities, and much more were hit," Syrsky wrote.

Also in March, Ukrainian ground robotic systems began performing 50% more tasks than in the previous month.

Ukrainian drones killed and seriously wounded 33 988 Russians in March, and another 1 363 Russian soldiers were killed by artillery and other weapons. This is the highest figure for the entire war.

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