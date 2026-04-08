Politico: Hungary made a 12-point secret agreement with Russia before the election. Whatʼs in it

Hungary and Russia have signed a secret 12-point agreement to expand cooperation in the economy, energy, and culture ahead of Hungaryʼs parliamentary elections.

This was reported by Politico, which received the documents.

The agreement was signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko after negotiations in Moscow in December 2025.

The document envisages cooperation in the economy, energy, industry, agriculture, medicine, education, culture and sports. The parties also agreed to develop long-term relations and "mutually beneficial cooperation".

Separately, it is said that the intention is to restore trade growth after its decline due to EU sanctions against Russia. The agreement opens the possibility of new Russian projects in the field of electricity and hydrogen in Hungary, as well as increased cooperation in the fields of oil, gas and nuclear fuel.

In addition, Budapest wants more Russian language teaching in Hungary — to this end, the country plans to attract teachers from Russia and launch educational exchanges.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 12 in Hungary. According to opinion polls, the party of incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban is trailing the opposition “Tisza” party led by Peter Magyar in popularity.

Orban has long been a problematic partner for the European Union. In particular, it was Hungary, together with Slovakia, that blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. Hungary said it would block the decision until Kyiv resumes the transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the “Druzhba” oil pipeline.

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