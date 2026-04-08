Svyrydenko: Ukrnafta has started to reduce fuel prices following global markets. Other companies should do the same

Given the situation on the world oil and petroleum product markets, Ukraine expects a decrease in fuel prices. Ukrnafta was the first to start reducing prices.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following a meeting with the Chairman of the “Board of Naftogaz” Serhiy Koretsky.

"We are recording a decrease in quotes on major exchanges, which should directly affect fuel prices in Ukraine. The state-owned network of ʼUkrnaftaʼ filling stations has already reacted and started reducing prices," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, if the current dynamics in the world continue, this price decline may become more noticeable. A similar reaction is expected from other market participants.

Svyridenko also assured that there is no fuel shortage in Ukraine — in March, record supply volumes were recorded for 5 years. They plan to maintain this dynamics in April.

After US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, global oil prices fell sharply. Brent crude futures fell about 15% to $92.98 a barrel, while WTI futures fell 16% to $94.76. The reason is the expected resumption of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost 20% of global supplies pass.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.