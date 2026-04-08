Russians launched over 170 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of April 8, the Russians launched 176 strike drones over Ukraine, almost 120 of them “Shaheds”. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 146 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

24 drones were hit in 12 locations, and debris fell in another one.

One person was killed in the attack on Zaporizhzhia. A 47-year-old woman was also injured.

In the Odesa region, the invaders attacked the south of the region: port and civilian infrastructure were damaged. A warehouse and utility buildings were partially destroyed.