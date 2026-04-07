Since the beginning of the invasion in Ukraine, TRC employees have been attacked more than 600 times

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, military of TRCs have been attacked at least 611 times, with three of them killed.

This was reported by the National Police in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The largest number of attacks occurred in Kharkiv region (68), Kyiv (53) and Dnipropetrovsk region (44). Attacks were also recorded in Volyn (38), Lviv (37), Odesa (36), Chernihiv (33) and other regions.

Every year, the number of attacks on TRC employees is increasing: in 2022 there were only 5, in 2023 — 38, in 2024 — 118, and in 2025 there were already 341. Since the beginning of 2026, more than a hundred attacks have already occurred.

Recent attacks on TRC employees in Ukraine

In Lviv, on April 2, a serviceman of the TRC was attacked with a knife, he died from his wounds. The man was attacked on Patona Street during a document check. The attacker fled the scene, but was detained a few hours later. The attacker turned out to be an employee of the Lviv customs, he has already been arrested.

On April 4, in Vinnytsia, a man with a knife attacked employees of TRC and the Joint Service and injured two servicemen, one of whom was hospitalized.

On April 6, a man attacked TRC servicemen with a knife in Kharkiv, one of the servicemen was hospitalized. The attacker was detained.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.