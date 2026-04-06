An explosive device was left at the “Nova Post” office. In Romania, two Ukrainians were accused of attempting sabotage in favor of Russia

The Romanian prosecutorʼs office has charged two Ukrainian citizens with attempted sabotage as part of an alleged conspiracy linked to Russia.

This was reported by the Balkan Insight publication.

According to law enforcement, two Ukrainians, aged 23 and 24, placed two packages containing an incendiary substance in October at the premises of “Nova Post”, a courier service of “Nova Post” that operates abroad.

The post office was on the first floor of a seven-story apartment building in a densely populated central area of Bucharest. Therefore, a possible explosion would be considered a threat to Romaniaʼs national security, prosecutors said.

The Ukrainians who have already been taken into custody face up to ten years in prison if found guilty.

The arrest of two Ukrainians in October 2025 was carried out in cooperation with Poland, where six suspects were also arrested. Law enforcement officers in both countries link the intentions to carry out sabotage with work for Russian intelligence services.

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