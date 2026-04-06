Sweden will transfer modern “Tridon” Mk2 air defense systems to Ukraine to shoot down “Shaheds”

The Ukrainian military will receive modern “Tridon” Mk2 air defense systems from Sweden. They will help in the fight against "Shaheds" and other air threats.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Sweden will allocate €400 million for their purchase — almost a third of the new €1.2 billion military aid package reported in February.

The “Tridon” Mk2 is a mobile medium-range air defense system. It operates in all weather conditions, day and night. One of its advantages is its relatively low cost per shot.

The system is armed with a 40 mm “Bofors” 40 Mk4 automatic cannon, which attacks targets at a distance of up to 12 km, firing up to 300 rounds per minute.

The system allows you to reduce the rate of fire to 200 rounds per minute, which saves ammunition and adapts it to specific fire missions.

The “Tridon” Mk2 gun uses programmable detonation ammunition. They explode directly in front of the target, creating a cloud of debris. This significantly increases the effectiveness of the fight against aerial drones and cruise missiles, the Ministry of Defense added.

This system can be installed on tracked armored BvS 10 all-terrain vehicles or “Scania” trucks. It is equipped with electric drives, so it is easily integrated with various platforms, unlike complexes with hydraulic drives.

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