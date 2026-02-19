Sweden has allocated a new $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. What does it include

The Swedish government has reported a military aid package for Ukraine worth 12.9 billion kronor (approximately $1.2 billion). This is the 21st support package from Sweden.
This is reported by SVT, citing a statement by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson.
About $400 million of the total assistance will be directed towards the purchase and transfer of Tridon anti-aircraft missile systems to combat Russian drones, as well as sensors, robots, and anti-aircraft guns on mobile platforms.
Another $520 million will go to finance Ukrainian programs for the development and production of long-range missiles and drones, including air and sea-based ones. And more than $275 million will go to the transfer of grenade launchers from Swedish army warehouses, the purchase of artillery ammunition, spare parts, and training of Ukrainian military personnel.
- In total, since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, Sweden has provided more than $10 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.
