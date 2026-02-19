Sweden has allocated a new $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. What does it include

The Swedish government has reported a military aid package for Ukraine worth 12.9 billion kronor (approximately $1.2 billion). This is the 21st support package from Sweden.

This is reported by SVT, citing a statement by Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson.

About $400 million of the total assistance will be directed towards the purchase and transfer of Tridon anti-aircraft missile systems to combat Russian drones, as well as sensors, robots, and anti-aircraft guns on mobile platforms.

Another $520 million will go to finance Ukrainian programs for the development and production of long-range missiles and drones, including air and sea-based ones. And more than $275 million will go to the transfer of grenade launchers from Swedish army warehouses, the purchase of artillery ammunition, spare parts, and training of Ukrainian military personnel.

In total, since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, Sweden has provided more than $10 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.