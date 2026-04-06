In Germany, instead of Easter eggs, a container with the inscription “Polonium” was found. This is a radioactive substance

While searching for Easter eggs for Catholic Easter (on April 5), two men in the German state of Baden-Württemberg found a small container labeled “Polonium 210”.

This is the radioactive substance that was used to kill former FSB officer and political exile Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, probably by Russian intelligence services.

Spiegel writes about this.

According to police, the container was found on the outskirts of the town of Faingen an der Enz. Its exact contents are still unknown. The Ministry of the Environment has taken the container and will examine its contents.

The head of the district fire department explained that the container looked authentic and had special markings. In addition, the relatively large weight of the bottle indicated that it contained the specified substance.

However, initial measurements at the site revealed no signs of radioactivity. The men who found the suspicious bottle were not injured.

The discovery prompted a massive operation involving more than 130 emergency responders from the fire department and police, including radiation protection and hazardous materials specialists. The area around the discovery site was temporarily cordoned off, but was later reopened.

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