Hungaryʼs National Defense Council, after an emergency meeting on April 5, ordered increased military control and protection of the Hungarian section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to the country.

Earlier today, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the army in Serbia had found explosives near the gas infrastructure connecting his country with Hungary.

The decision of the Defense Council was reported by the countryʼs Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At the same time, Orban published an address in which he stated that due to the war in the Middle East, Europe would soon be “hit” by financial and energy crises, so now only one thing is important — Europe “must have energy from anywhere”. He probably meant Russian energy carriers.