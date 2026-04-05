Zelensky arrived on his first official visit to Syria and met with President Ahmed al-Sharaa (UPD)

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

This was reported by Zelensky and the Syrian state media outlet SANA.

Zelensky arrived on a Turkish plane, accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on an official visit. They were met at the airport by the countryʼs Foreign Minister Asad Hassan al-Shaibani.

President Zelensky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria. Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Syria. President Zelensky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria. Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Syria.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

Zelensky reported important meetings in several formats, and later reported that he had met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (UPD at 17:50). They discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukraineʼs role as a food supplier, and the possibility of strengthening food security in the Middle East. Zelensky said that there is great interest from Syria in exchanging military and security experience.

Zelenskiy / Official

This is Zelenskyʼs first official visit to Syria. He previously met with the new Syrian president in September at the UN General Assembly in New York. At that time, Ukraine and Syria restored diplomatic relations.

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