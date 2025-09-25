Ukraine and Syria have restored diplomatic relations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani signed a Joint Communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The communiqué was signed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa in New York.

"We are happy about this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on the path to stability," Zelensky wrote.

The leaders discussed promising areas for the development of bilateral relations, including projects in the agricultural sector. The presidents also touched on the topic of security threats to both countries and the importance of countering them.

The presidents agreed to build relations based on mutual respect and trust.

What preceded

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital — Damascus — and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.

Syrian rebels formed a transitional government, led by Muhammad Bashir, who led the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.

The leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group Ahmed al-Sharaa became the new president of Syria in January 2025.

