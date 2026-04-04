365 American soldiers were injured and 13 were killed during the operation against Iran

During the US operation "Epic Fury" against Iran, 365 American soldiers were injured, and another 13 were killed.

This is stated in a Pentagon report, WSJ reports.

The most injured were in the Land Forces (247 people). Also injured were 63 Navy personnel, 19 Marines, and 36 Air Force personnel.

Most of the wounded have reportedly returned to duty. Six servicemen died outside of combat, in the crash of an American tanker plane.

Seven soldiers died in combat: six after the Iranian strike on Kuwait, one from wounds in Saudi Arabia.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted immediately: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years. Meanwhile, Donald Trump says that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran.

During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons. Amid the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6.

Other points of the agreement stipulate that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, stop supporting regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran must also return highly enriched uranium to the US.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan acted as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States, and the countryʼs Foreign Ministry stated that it was ready to hold a meeting of representatives of these countries in the coming days in its capital, Islamabad.

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