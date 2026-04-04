Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian factory and fuel trains at night

For the second time in a month, SBU attacked the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant with FP-2 drones.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The companyʼs products are supplied to the Russian “Uralvagonzavod”, which manufactures military equipment for the Russian army, including T-90M Proryv tanks and “Msta-S” howitzers.

Blast furnaces, key production facilities, distillation columns, gas pipelines, and electrical substations were damaged. The plant stopped operating.

The military also struck railway trains carrying fuel in the areas of Shchotve and Stanytsia Luhanska.

In addition, the General Staff confirmed that as a result of a recent attack on a drone storage site at the Kirovskoe airfield (Crimea), one Orion strike reconnaissance drone was destroyed and three more such drones were damaged.

Such UAVs are capable of operating at a distance of up to 250 km, staying in the air for up to 24 hours, flying at an altitude of up to 7.5 km, and carrying up to 200 kg of ammunition. These complexes cost several million dollars.

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