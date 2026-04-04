Zelensky has imposed sanctions against people and companies that support the war and help Russia circumvent sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions against Russian entities that supply Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, facilitate the circumvention of sanctions, engage in illegal business activities in the temporarily occupied territories, and participated in the construction of the Kerch Bridge.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

The sanctions package against the military-industrial complex includes 26 individuals and 31 legal entities. Among them are companies that produce underwater, surface, and airborne unmanned robotic systems and software for them.

This list also includes companies that manufacture and service various weapons: electronic warfare (EW) equipment, air defense weapons systems, armored vehicles, submarines, ships, auxiliary fleet vessels, port equipment and parts for them.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against aircraft manufacturing companies — manufacturers and repairers of parts for helicopters of the Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-172, and Mi-14 families.

Another sanction decision concerns seven people and 11 companies. These are companies and their managers who facilitate the circumvention of sanctions. Among them are manufacturers of parts for the Kh-101, Kh-59M2/M2A and “Iskander-K” missiles. Also on this list are companies that are illegally engaged in business in the temporarily occupied territories and are involved in the construction of the Crimean bridge.

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