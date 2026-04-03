Ukrainian troops attacked a large refinery in Ufa, Russia — 1 400 km from the border with Ukraine

On the night of April 2, Ukrainian forces struck the “Bashneft-Novoil” oil refinery in Ufa, Russia, located almost 1 400 km from the border with Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

This refinery in Bashkortostan is one of the largest producers of high-quality lubricants (marine, hydraulic, and motor) in Russia. It processes about 7 million tons of oil per year. The plant is an important component of the Russian fuel and energy complex and is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

After the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant. OSINT channels wrote that the key primary oil processing unit, AVT-5, was on fire. It had already been attacked in October last year.

In addition, this and last night, the Kulikovo training ground, an oil depot, and an ammunition depot were under attack in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia, and in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots were attacked.

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