The winner of the Mathematical Olympiad in Norway gave all his winnings to Ukraine. The guy himself is from Lithuania

The winner of this yearʼs national mathematics Olympiad in Norway, 17-year-old Skomantas Urbonas, donated his entire winnings to Ukraine. This is 15 000 Norwegian kroner, which is equal to UAH 41 250. The money will go to support the Ukrainian army and healthcare system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Iʼve always heard that evil can only win when good people do nothing. So I felt that this achievement would be more significant if it contributed to Ukraineʼs victory," Skomantas said.

Judging by his name and social media, the guy is a native of Lithuania. His relative (probably his father) Mantas Urbonas wrote in a comment under a post about Skomantas that they have been living in Norway for three years, because Mantas works in the diplomatic service at the Lithuanian embassy.

From the guyʼs account on the Wolfram Community website, it is known that last year at the Olympiad in Norway he won silver, and also won the Lithuanian Youth National Mathematics Olympiad in 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.