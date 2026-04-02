A court in Russia convicted a German sculptor in absentia for a satirical depiction of Putin and Patriarch Kirill

In Moscow, a court sentenced German sculptor Jacques Tilly in absentia to 8 years and 6 months in prison for his satirical work depicting Russian President Putin and Patriarch Kirill.

Reuters reports this.

The verdict was handed down by the Basmanny Court of Moscow. The sculptor was found guilty of spreading "fake news" about the Russian army and insulting the feelings of believers. In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of about $2 490.

As noted, the case was also based on an interview Tilly gave to Deutsche Welle in 2024, where he criticized the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine.

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The sculptor himself called the charges an attack on freedom of speech. However, the sentence cannot actually be enforced because he does not live in Russia.

According to independent media outlet SOTAvision, the prosecutionʼs witnesses did not appear in court, and their testimonies were read out by prosecutors. An expert in the case said the sculpture "undoubtedly" depicts Putin and Patriarch Kirill.

Jacques Tilly is known for his provocative carnival installations. Over the years, he has created works that mock world leaders, including Putin, the US President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

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