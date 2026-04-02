Ukrainian man threatened bloggers with a knife at the Easter fair in Krakow — he was detained

In Krakow, at the Easter fair, a 31-year-old Ukrainian man threatened local bloggers with a knife.

This is reported by the Polish media RMF24.

Local YouTube blogger Książulo reviews food in Polish restaurants. While celebrating at the Easter market in Krakow, an unknown passerby approached the blogger and his friend. In the video posted by Książulo, the man can be seen changing his tone, starting to make threats, and pulling out a knife.

The police found and detained the man, who turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen. He was fined 9 000 zlotys (about UAH 106 000) for violating the rules for handling knives in public places.

The police found out that, in addition, the Ukrainian allegedly damaged a car in the center of Krakow on March 28. The owner of the vehicle estimated the damage at over 10 thousand zlotys. The suspect is currently in police custody. Law enforcement officers sent a request to the Border Guard Service to deport him to Ukraine.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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