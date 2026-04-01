Nikolay Baskov was declared a suspect in Ukraine. He said “Russia is at war with the Western world” and called the aggression a “holy war”

Russian singer Nikolay Baskov was charged in absentia in Ukraine. He publicly supported the Kremlin, wrote on social media that "Russia is at war with the Western world", and called the aggression a "holy war".

This was reported by the press services of the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

First, the former Peopleʼs Artist of Ukraine justified the occupation of Crimea in 2014, and in 2022 he supported a full-scale invasion. On public media platforms, the singer called for the capture of all of Ukraine.

He also helped the Russian army with money. At the international economic forum in St. Petersburg in 2023, Baskov and other propagandists presented cash certificates to Russian army fighters for destroying Ukrainian tanks.

The singer also supported Russian militants at concerts in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In live broadcasts on social networks, the Basque also justified Russiaʼs crimes.

As a result, he was charged with four articles: encroachment on territorial integrity, financing attempts to change the state border of Ukraine, propaganda of war, and denial of Russian aggression.

In November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky stripped traitors of state awards from Ukraine: former government officials, MPs, heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, prosecutors, artists, as well as Russian political, religious, and cultural figures. Then Baskov, along with his friend Philip Kirkorov, lost their Ukrainian state awards.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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