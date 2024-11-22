Medvedchuk, Azarov, Pshonka, Tabachnyk. The President deprived 34 traitors of state awards

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree implementing the NSDCʼs decision on new sanctions and deprivation of state awards for traitors. Among them are former government officials, MPs, heads of SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, prosecutors, artists, Russian political, religious and cultural figures.

This is stated in decrees No. 778 and No. 779.

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, former First Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Renat Kuzmin, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Pshonka, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, former MP of III-IX convocations Andriy Derkach and former First Deputy Leader of the “Party of Regions” and Chairman its faction Oleksandr Efremov.

The list also includes Viktor Medvedchuk, football player Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill and singers Taisia Povaliy and Ani Lorak.

Russian nationals Mykola Baskov, Filip Kirkorov, Oleksandr Malinin, Igor Krutoy were also deprived of state awards of Ukraine.

With the same decrees, the president introduced new sanctions, in particular, against former Ukrainian MP Vadym Rabinovych.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11410 on the deprivation of state awards for traitors to Ukraine.

