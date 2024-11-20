Zelensky signed the law on the deprivation of state awards for traitors to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11410 on the deprivation of state awards for traitors to Ukraine, which parliamentarians voted for today.

The draft law regulates the confiscation of state awards from people who popularize or promote the Russian Federation and Russian aggression, justify the war in Ukraine, the temporary occupation of territories, etc.

It also refers to those convicted of serious or particularly serious crimes, as well as crimes against the foundations of Ukraineʼs national security, against peace, human security, and the international legal order. It will be possible to withdraw the awards according to the courtʼs decision. Together with them, the former owners will lose the right to all benefits provided for them.

What preceded

Zelensky initiated the draft law on the deprivation of state awards on July 16, 2024. The CHESNO public movement, which maintains the Register of Traitors, wrote that many of the figures on the list have state awards.

In particular, the title of "Hero of Ukraine" is held by the current MP, one of the former leaders of the “OPZZh” Yuriy Boyko. Yanukovych-era Minister of Education Dmytro Tabachnyk was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, the former and already liquidated MP from “OPZZh” Ilya Kyva — the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, ex-head of the faction of the “Party of Regions” Oleksandr Yefremov, and the head of “OPZZh” Viktor Medvedchuk — orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

