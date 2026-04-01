Russians attacked Ukraine with 339 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of April 1, the Russians attacked with 339 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

The Air Force reports this.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske (TOT Crimea), TOT Donetsk. About 200 drones were “Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 298 Russian UAVs in the north, south, east, west, and center of the country. 20 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations, and downed UAVs fell at 5 locations.

In the Poltava region, in the Myrhorod district, one person was injured by a Russian attack, and the company building and nearby premises were damaged.

In Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), three people were injured by an FPV drone. One of the men is in serious condition, another man, 42, and a woman, 51, are in average condition.

In the Cherkasy region, debris from Russian drones damaged a house and destroyed a barn in the Uman district. A local resident was injured.

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