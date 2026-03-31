A suspect in the attack on the Russian cultural center building has been detained in Prague (Czech Republic). The man surrendered to police and confessed.

Thiswas reported by the Czech police.

This is about an incident that occurred on the night of March 27. Then the building of the "Russian House" was pelted with several bottles with a flammable mixture.

According to police, the suspect is a foreigner, but his nationality is not being disclosed. The man said he had been planning the attack since the summer of 2025.

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case under the article "damaging someone elseʼs property". Other details are not being released at this time.

The Russian House centers abroad operate under the management of Roscoe. However, the Czech Republic does not recognize the diplomatic status of this building.

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