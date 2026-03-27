In the Czech capital of Prague, an unknown person threw several Molotov cocktails at the Russian House building. The attack damaged the facade and a window.

This was reported by the Czech police.

The incident occurred late on the evening of March 26 in the Prague 6 district, home to diplomatic institutions, including the Russian Embassy. The attacker threw about six Molotov cocktails.

Some of them did not explode, but the facade was partially burned and one of the windows was shattered by the impact. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a “barbaric act”.

The Russian Embassy has asked the Czech authorities to strengthen security at Russian institutions in the country. At the same time, Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said that law enforcement is searching for the attacker.

The Russian House in Prague is run by the EU-sanctioned agency “Rosspírovodnitstva”. The institution has been operating since 1971 and, despite criticism, continues to hold cultural events.

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