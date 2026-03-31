Estonia believes that the drones that fell on its territory at night belong to Ukraine

Estonia believes that the drones that crashed last night in the Kastre rural municipality of Tartu County belong to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Estonian television and radio company ERR.

In total, Estonia recorded about ten drones in the sky overnight, and law enforcement is investigating three more possible drone crash sites. The military believes that some of them went off course during an attack on Russia and flew into the country.

An air warning was issued three times in several regions at once. The threat covered almost the entire country, except for the islands and the Läänemaa county.

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The drones came in from the south and east. They were tracked by radar and fighter jets, but none were shot down because of the risks to civilians. The police do not rule out that there may be other debris in the country. People are asked not to approach suspicious objects and to call 112 immediately.

Estonia and Latvia also reported that during strikes on Russian ports on the night of March 25, several Ukrainian drones lost course and flew into their territory, two of which crashed.

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