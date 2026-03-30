Foreign volunteers no longer need a visa to obtain a residence permit in Ukraine. Zelenskyi signed the law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a bill that simplifies the procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit in Ukraine for foreign volunteers.

This is known from the draft law card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

To obtain a temporary residence permit, foreigners must first apply for a long-term D-type visa. This is done at Ukrainian consulates abroad, so volunteers have to leave Ukraine and stay outside its borders for a long time, waiting for a visa.

The new law abolishes the requirement to have a long-term visa to obtain a temporary residence permit: for foreigners (except citizens of the Russian Federation) and stateless persons working in representative offices of humanitarian organizations and those participating in international or regional volunteer programs.

The new rules will be in effect throughout the entire period of martial law and for a year after its end.