Bulgaria and Ukraine signed a security agreement.

Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov and five ministers arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. Gyurov met with President Zelenskyi and, together with the ministers, held consultations with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Zelenskyi and Gyurov signed an agreement on security cooperation between the countries.
This became known from the broadcast of "Suspilne".
The agreement provides for:
- Bulgaria will invest in the production of weapons for Ukraine under the SAFE program.
- Bulgaria joins PURL to support Ukraineʼs air defense.
- The countries will work to launch an energy corridor through Bulgaria by the end of the year. Zelensky said that Ukraine will be able to receive about 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
- Bulgaria will join the demining of the Black Sea.