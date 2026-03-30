Russians hit the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions, more than 20 people injured

The Russians targeted a dormitory in the Sumy region with two KABs. The attack injured 11 people, including a 6-year-old child.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

A dormitory in Hlukhiv was targeted. According to the administration, all the injured are in the hospital.

A 50-year-old man is currently in serious condition.

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It was also noisy in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The administration noted that the Russians struck with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, eight people were injured. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures. The attack damaged shops, a high-rise building, and cars in the city.

In the Nikopol district, one person was killed, and three people were injured due to Russian strikes. A gymnasium, apartment and private houses, shops, a workshop and cars were damaged. Another person was injured in the Kryvyi Rih district.

The Russian army also targeted an energy facility in the Kharkiv region, leaving more than 800 residents of Ruska Lozova without electricity.

On the night of March 30, Russian forces launched an Iskander ballistic missile and 164 drones into Ukraine. The Russians used a drone to strike the village of Bezruky in the Kharkiv region, injuring a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region were also hit, setting a high-rise building, a garage, and a car on fire. No one was injured.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk