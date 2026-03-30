The Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 160 drones at night. How many were shot down by air defense and where are the consequences recorded?

On the night of March 30, Russian forces launched an Iskander ballistic missile and 164 drones into Ukraine. The strikes were in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 150 Russian drones. A ballistic missile and 12 more UAVs were hit in seven places, and debris fell in two locations.

One of the Russian drones hit the village of Bezruky in the Kharkiv region. A 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were injured — they have an acute reaction to stress.

Three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were also hit at night — a high-rise building, a garage, and a car were on fire. There were no injuries.