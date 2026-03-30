The European Commission has approved a €1.5 billion program to develop the European and Ukrainian defense industry

As part of the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIP), the European Commission has adopted a €1.5 billion program to develop the European and Ukrainian defense industry.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The funds will be used to increase production capacity and the technological process.

In particular, €700 million will be provided to increase the production of key defense components and products, including anti-drone systems, missiles and ammunition. Of this, €260 million will be invested in joint projects with Ukraine that will increase capacities both in Ukraine and in Europe.

€325 million will go to European defense projects. These projects are also open to Norway and Ukraine.

Another €240 million will be allocated to joint procurement by EU member states and Norway of defense equipment: anti-drone systems, air and missile defense, as well as land and naval combat systems.

Small and medium-sized businesses in the defense sector will receive €100 million for development. In addition, another €35.3 million will be allocated within the framework of the BraveTech EU initiative. These funds will go to support the Ukrainian and European industry. The main goal is to develop new technologies that will help the Ukrainian army solve complex tasks on the front lines more quickly.

Ukraine in EDIP

In November 2025, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU adopted an agreement under which Ukraine joined the European Defense Fund with a budget of €7.3 billion.

Already in December, within the framework of EDIP, the European Council announced that it was allocating €300 million for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk