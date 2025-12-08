European Council allocates €300 million for Ukrainian defense

Within the framework of the European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIP), the European Council allocates €300 million for the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The EU funds will be used to adapt the Ukrainian military-industrial complex to European standards. The program allows for increased funding through voluntary contributions — the EU will finance, in particular, joint procurement by at least three countries, two of which must be EU members.

In addition, the document requires that the share of components from outside the EU and associated countries should not exceed 35% of the cost of the final product. The text also prohibits the use of parts from countries that do not meet the EUʼs security interests.

The EDIP is also intended to strengthen the EUʼs ability to respond to external threats and guarantee stable supplies of defense products to the blocʼs countries. The document will be signed on December 17 and will enter into force the day after its publication.

The European Commission presented the first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIP) at the EU level in March 2024, which includes close involvement of Ukraine. The EDIP will receive €1.5 billion from the EU budget over the period 2025–2027.

The EDIP budget is designed to strengthen EU defense-industrial cooperation with Ukraine and support the development of Ukrainian defense. To this end, the EDIP may attract excess profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

In November 2025, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU adopted an agreement under which Ukraine joined the European Defense Fund with a budget of €7.3 billion.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.