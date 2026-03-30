On the night of March 30, Ukrainian troops attacked the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, located in the occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The facility is involved in the production of large-caliber ammunition. A fire broke out on its territory after the attack.

Also under attack that night was an expensive launcher from the S-400 Triumph air defense system in Crimea.

The day before, in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian military attacked a Russian military echelon, command posts in Zaporizhzhia, and areas of concentration of Russian troops in Belgorod regioin.