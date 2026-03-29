No more “housewives with 3D printers”. “Rheinmetall” writes that it is inspired by Ukraine

German arms manufacturer “Rheinmetall” wrote in X that it is inspired by the innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people.

"We have the highest respect for the tremendous efforts of the Ukrainian people in defending against Russian aggression — for over four years now. Every woman and every man in Ukraine makes an invaluable contribution. A special merit of Ukraine is that it is fighting very effectively even with limited resources. The innovative strength and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people inspire us. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Ukraine with the resources we have at our disposal," the post says.

Babel picked up the best responses from X users to this post.

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Commentary on "Ukrainian housewives"

On March 27, the company’s CEO Armin Papperger gave an interview to journalist Simon Schuster for the Atlantic. When Schuster asked Papperger what Ukraine’s progress in drone production would mean for his business model, Papperger became indignant and asked who the largest drone manufacturers in Ukraine were.

Schuster cited “Fire Point” and “Skyfall” as examples, to which Papperger called them “Ukrainian housewives” who “have 3D printers in their kitchens and make parts for drones”.

“It’s like playing with Lego. What’s the innovation in Ukraine? They don’t have any technological breakthrough. They innovate with their little drones and say, ʼWow!’ And it’s great. So what? But it’s not the level of technology of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics or Rheinmetall,” he said.

Then a “Skyfall” representative responded that if a drone created by "Ukrainian housewives" is enough to destroy tanks and artillery, then the era of housewives has officially arrived.

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