Iran threatens to attack American universities in the Middle East

Iran has said it may strike American universities in the Middle East in response to US and Israeli attacks on Iranian educational institutions.

This is reported by AFP, reported by the Times of Israel.

The statement was made by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It says that if Washington wants to protect its universities in the region, it must officially condemn the attacks on Iranian universities. The deadline for this is noon on Monday, March 30, Tehran time.

The statement also includes a warning to anyone working or studying at American universities in the region, advising them to stay at least a kilometer away from campuses.

American universities have branches in several Gulf countries, including Texas A&M University in Qatar and New York University Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Iranian media, the University of Science and Technology in northeastern Tehran was reportedly hit by US strikes. The institutionʼs buildings were damaged, but no one was injured. There is no confirmation of US or Israeli strikes at this time.

At least 175 people were killed in the attack on a girlsʼ primary school in Minab on February 28. At the same time, the US President Donald Trump denied that the US military could have attacked the school.

In early March, NBC News, citing sources, wrote that officials from the Donald Trump administration confirmed that the US had struck an area in Iran where an elementary school was attacked.

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