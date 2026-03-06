NBC News: Trump administration confirms US forces struck area of Iran where school hit, killing 168 people

Donald Trump administration officials confirmed in closed briefings for lawmakers this week that the US had struck an area of Iran where an elementary school was attacked and dozens of children were killed.

This was reported to NBC News by two American officials.

They said the administration also told lawmakers that it was not Israel that carried out the strike on the school.

Officials acknowledged that the US was operating in that particular area of Iran, but did not offer any other plausible version of events, other than the suggestion that the strike could have been carried out by American forces.

According to Iranian authorities, the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in the southern Iranian city of Minab killed at least 168 people. Some Iranian officials say the death toll could be higher.

The US Central Command said an investigation into the strike was ongoing. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on March 4 that the US was “still investigating” the incident, adding, “We certainly never target civilians, but we are reviewing the circumstances”.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on March 2 that US forces "would not intentionally attack a school".

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Nadav Shoshani told NPR that the Israeli military is "currently not aware of any IDF operation in the area".

And in an interview with NBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that "it is clear that the missiles that hit the school were American", but provided no evidence. He also denied that they could have been Iranian missiles that had gone off course.