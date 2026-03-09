Elementary school in Iran likely hit by the US “Tomahawk” missile

The missile that hit a school in the Iranian city of Minab, killing 108 people, may have been a US “Tomahawk”. The strike came almost simultaneously with an attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base near the school.

The New York Times writes about this.

NYT journalists have determined that the missile that hit a school in southern Iran was likely a Tomahawk cruise missile.

The day before, the semi-official Iranian agency Mehr News Agency released a video of a strike on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base near a school in the city of Minab.

NYT reporters have reviewed the video and confirmed that the elementary school building was damaged by a precision strike. They say the attack on the school occurred around the same time as the strike on the naval base.

The video first shows a missile hitting a clinic at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base. As the camera pans to the right, plumes of smoke are already rising above the area near the school.

The attack on a girlsʼ elementary school in Minab on February 28 killed at least 175 people, most of them children. At the same time, the US President Donald Trump denied that the US military could have attacked the school. According to him, the attack could have been carried out by Iran itself.

At the same time, according to American investigators, the southern regions of Iran were in the strike zone of American forces during the operation. The Israeli military then attacked other areas. This also strengthens suspicions that the missile that hit the school could have been American.