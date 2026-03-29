WP: Pentagon preparing for ground operations in Iran, but final decision rests with Trump

The US Department of Defense is preparing for possible ground operations in Iran, but the final decision on their conduct has yet to be made by President Donald Trump.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing a source.

According to the interlocutors, this is not a full-scale invasion. Point operations are being considered — raids by special forces and infantry units.

If such plans are approved, it would mark a new phase of the war that could be much more dangerous for the American military than in previous weeks.

Officials warn of the risks of drone and missile attacks, ground fire, and the use of improvised explosive devices. Sources estimate that such operations could last several weeks, although some suggest longer periods of up to several months.

Possible targets include Kharq Island, which is a key hub for Iranian oil exports, as well as areas around the Strait of Hormuz to unblock shipping.

The US has already deployed thousands of troops to the region, including Marines and soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

At the same time, the White House emphasizes that preparation does not mean making a decision. Administration spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that the Pentagonʼs task is to prepare different options for the president.

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war has halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. About a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports pass through it, tens of millions of barrels a day. Markets reacted immediately, sending oil, gas and precious metals soaring in price.

In particular, on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

To keep prices down, the International Energy Agency has decided to release 400 million barrels of oil, and the US plans to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve. On March 12, the US lifted sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil that was stuck at sea for 30 days, and a week later it gave permission for Iranian oil.

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