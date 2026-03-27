Norway has limited protection for Ukrainian men aged 18-60. What are the exceptions

The Norwegian government has approved changes for Ukrainian refugees. Now men aged 18 to 60 will no longer receive collective protection, but there are exceptions.

This was reported by the Norwegian government.

As stated by the Minister of Justice Astri Aas-Hansen, Norway has already accepted the largest number of Ukrainians among the Scandinavian countries, so the country is facing an overload of the service system and a shortage of housing.

The government also emphasized that they seek a more balanced migration policy and want as many Ukrainians as possible to remain in Ukraine — to support the state and defense.

After the changes, men aged 18–60 are no longer covered by the collective protection program, which provides for simplified obtaining of a temporary residence permit.

Now they will only be able to apply for asylum through the standard procedure — with individual consideration. Moreover, according to the migration service, very few applicants receive protection.

The new rules will come into force soon. The restrictions only apply to new applicants and do not affect those who already have temporary protection in Norway.

Exceptions are also provided for men under 18 and over 60; unfit for military service, evacuated under a medical program; and men who are caring for children on their own.

At the end of August 2025, the Ukrainian government allowed men aged 18 to 22 inclusive to travel abroad. In September of the same year, the number of Ukrainians granted temporary protection in EU countries reached the highest level in the last two years.

At the end of February, Norway announced that it would submit an initiative for public discussion, according to which Ukrainian men would no longer receive temporary collective protection.

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