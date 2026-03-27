Britain will urgently allocate £100 million for air defense for Ukraine

The British government has reported that it will urgently allocate £100 million (about UAH 5.2 billion) for air defense to Ukraine.

The money will go to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense system, which will provide better protection for frontline troops and key infrastructure from air strikes.

Along with this assistance, the UK has allocated £600 million to support Ukrainian air defense over the past two months.

Todayʼs announcement is part of the UKʼs wider £3 billion annual military support for Ukraine. The UK has pledged to provide support to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

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